Apollo Hospital kidney racket: Two who received kidneys arrested

The racket was busted in June when police found a couple arguing outside the hospital and took them to the police station. The racket was busted in June when police found a couple arguing outside the hospital and took them to the police station.

The special investigation team of the Delhi Police has arrested two persons for allegedly receiving kidneys through an illegal organ donation racket which was busted in June last year. DCP (southeast district) Romil Baaniya said the two men have been identified as Ashok Aggarwal (63) and Santosh Kumar Gupta (54). “Gupta used to run a sweet shop and Aggarwal runs a garment shop. They were out on bail and have been formally arrested to finalise the supplementary chargesheet,” he said.

Last year, the SIT had also received sanction from the Delhi Health Secretary to prosecute senior nephrologists of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in connection with the racket. No action has been taken so far. At the time, an Apollo spokesperson had said, “Police have not informed us of any such development. We are cooperating with the police investigation.”

The team is likely to file a supplementary chargesheet in the coming days, police said. On August 31, the SIT had filed a chargesheet against 17 accused, including the alleged kingpin T Rajkumar Rao, touts, kidney donors, recipients and three secretarial staff of the hospital.

The racket was busted in June when police found a couple arguing outside the hospital and took them to the police station. Police discovered the woman had illegally donated a kidney, and the case eventually shed light on a larger kidney racket. By the end of July, police had arrested 13 people.

Among those arrested were Shailesh Saxena and Aditya Singh, the personal staff of a senior nephrologist, the then DCP (southeast district) M S Randhawa said.

“While Gupta paid Rs 3 lakh to Rao and Rs 8 lakh for medical expenses, Aggarwal paid Rs 2 lakh to Rao and Rs 8 lakh for medical expenses. Gupta came into contact with Rao through Brijesh Chauhan, PA of a senior doctor, while Aggarwal was put in touch with a tout through Shailesh and Aditya,” Baaniya said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now