Anti-smog gun fails to shoot down pollution in Delhi

Anti-smog gun being used at a trial at Anand Vihar in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) Anti-smog gun being used at a trial at Anand Vihar in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

The anti-smog gun deployed by the Delhi government Wednesday to combat air pollution had little in containing the level of particulate matter, PTI reported.

The device was tested in Anand Vihar in the presence of Environment Minister Imran Hussain and senior officials of the department. When the trial began at around 10 am, the concentration levels of PM2.5 and PM10, instead of going down, steadily rose till 2 pm, according to readings from a Delhi Pollution Control Committee monitoring station in the area.

Between 10 am and 2 pm, the hourly-readings of PM2.5, were 444, 421, 476, 509 and 460 while the corresponding readings of PM10 were 630, 608, 736, 842 and 702 microgram per cubic metre (ug/m3). The readings were well above the prescribed limits of 60 and 100 for PM2.5 and PM10.

The device, which costs Rs 20 lakh per unit, atomises water particles and sprays it up to a height of 50 metres, creating an artificial mist. The idea is that the water particles will bind with the particulate matter and bring them to ground level.

Hussain said the government will take a call on whether to use it elsewhere in the city after monitoring data collected by the DPCC

Vivek Chattopadhyay, the program manager for Clean Air and Sustainable Mobility at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), told PTI that the effect of such devices is limited by space and time.

“The range of such devices are very limited. It affects, if at all, the air volume of the immediate surroundings of where the spraying is done. The effect diminishes after the spraying is stopped,” he said.

With PTI inputs

