Anti-Sikh riots: Senior Advocate H S Phoolka says witness is getting threats

A key prosecution witness in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving Congress leader Sajjan Kumar has reportedly told a Delhi court that she has been “receiving threats”. “Sheela Kaur deposed before court that she had earlier received threats that her children would be killed if she names Sajjan Kumar. She confirmed her statements that Sajjan Kumar was involved. Her cross-examination will continue on February 7,” said senior advocate H S Phoolka.

Kaur’s husband, brother-in-law and father-in-law were killed in the 1984 riots. The case was transferred from Karkardooma court to Patiala House court by the Delhi High Court, which had directed the district judge to video record the proceedings at the cost of the accused.

Kaur told the court that she saw the Congress leader instigate a mob in Sultanpuri in 1984. Kumar and two other accused, Brahmanand Gupta and Ved Prakash, are facing trial on charges of murder and rioting in the case pertaining to the killing in Sultanpuri.

The witness had also said that the security given to her earlier had been withdrawn after which the judge directed the CBI to look into the matter in 2005, following a report by the Nanavati Commission.

