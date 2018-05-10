Anti-Corruption Branch arrests Arvind Kejriwal’s relative Vinay Bansal in PWD scam

A possible involvement of PWD officers in the case will be probed (Representational) A possible involvement of PWD officers in the case will be probed (Representational)

The Anti-Corruption Branch of Delhi government has arrested Vinay Kumar Bansal, son of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s late brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal in connection with alleged PWD scam. Bansal was arrested from his residence in Pitampura on Thursday morning. A possible involvement of PWD officers in the case will be probed.

Last year, the ACB had registered three separate FIRs in an alleged PWD scam, including one against the company of Surender Kumar Bansal. The FIRs were registered on the basis of a complaint filed by founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO) Rahul Sharma on January 9, alleging irregularities in the grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines in Delhi in 2015-16.

RACO, an organisation which claims to monitor construction projects in the national capital, had alleged that a firm linked to Bansal was involved in financial irregularities in building a drainage system in north-west Delhi. It had alleged that the bills sent to the PWD for the works, which were not completed, were “false and fabricated”. Sharma had alleged that M/s Renu Construction Company, operated by Bansal, was awarded the contract to build a drainage in north-west Delhi’s Bakoli village in April, 2015. “It had, in 2015-16, obtained a contract for the works which were never completed, while the payments were cleared. Even the bid and its technical marks were manipulated,” the complainant had alleged.

Sources said Vinay Kumar Bansal was a co-owner of M/s Renu Construction Company and they have found that several letters were sent by him during their communication with PWD. “The arrest was made after the investigators found during their investigation that fake bills were attached for materials that weren’t even supplied and some of the bills were of companies that do not exist or supply those materials. The company — Mahadev Impex Company – with whom they claimed that they had taken materials does not exists and when Vinay was questioned about it, he refused to provide any details,” sources in ACB said.

Sources said the ACB had conducted examination of their materials after taking help of CPWD and sent all their materials to lab for quality check. “The CPWD in their probe found lapses in their project and also in their materials,” sources added.

