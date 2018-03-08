Delhi: Rift among officers as some meet CM Kejriwal, show their support

Arvind kejriwal and Anshu Prakash Arvind kejriwal and Anshu Prakash

THE STANDOFF between the political executive and the bureaucrats in Delhi took a new turn Wednesday when an umbrella body of government employees showed up at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in an apparent show of solidarity with the AAP government — leading to a rift among officials on the chief secretary assault row.

DN Singh, president of the Joint Council of All Employees’ Organisations, Delhi, told The Indian Express that the talk on fight for dignity was “hollow” as senior officers “never stand up” for causes that affect the lower rung of the administration. He also accused them of “threatening” those who side with the government.

Singh, who was also the president of the Delhi Government Employees’ Welfare Association, was suspended from his post in the evening for “breach of trust”. Incidentally, Singh and other members of the council were present at the ‘March for Dignity’ led by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on February 28.

Later during the day, the joint forum of IAS, DANICS and DASS cadre, which clashed with the government over the alleged assault on Prakash by two AAP MLAs, hit back at the government for showing no inclination to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, in the morning, Kejriwal addressed hundreds of members of the council amid slogans in his and the party’s name. A senior IAS officer, who is also a member of the joint forum at the forefront of the agitation against the government, said many employees who were at Kejriwal’s residence Wednesday were indeed part of the march. “But we cannot control who takes what position,” he said.

The officer said that on March 1, Kejriwal had sent a messsage to Prakash over WhatsApp to meet over tea, but since then, there has been no such attempt. “Prakash had urged the CM to reschedule the meeting but there was no response. Even attempts are not there anymore,” he said.

In a resolution, the joint forum said there was no question of diluting their stand, that work will continue only through written means of communication until a specific written and public apology is issued by Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for the alleged assault.

“The joint forum strongly condemns individuals who have been trying to spread a malicious campaign about the forum having diluted its stance on dignity of government servants. The forum stands united and resolves that it will continue to work relentlessly for the public cause irrespective of rank and service,” the resolution said.

The joint council, however, said that the demand for an apology was impractical as the matter is sub-judice. It added that all official meetings should be held in office hours except for those relating to emergencies or essential services.

General Secretary of the council, Sandeep Kapoor, said the debate on dignity and rights should involve even a peon and not only the chief secretary.

The council, in a memorandum to the CM, suggested that “dialogue is the best way to overcome the tussle”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App