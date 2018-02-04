Another suspect held in murder of woman, son in Meerut

(Picture for representational purpose) (Picture for representational purpose)

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested another suspect in connection with the murder of an elderly woman and her son in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on January 24. Police said they had earlier arrested one of the accused, identified as Tarun, alias Golu (23), and booked him under IPC Section 302 (murder).

Last week, CCTV footage had emerged on social media, in which three persons were seen shooting dead a woman sitting on a cot outside her home.

Crime Branch sources told The Sunday Express that the accused, identified as Vinay Kumar, was arrested while boarding a bus from ISBT Kashmere Gate on Saturday. He was nabbed based on a tip-off from Uttar Pradesh police.

Police have also recovered a pistol, which they suspect is the murder weapon, and five cartridges from his possession. The UP police has been intimated about his arrest, police sources said. Crime branch sources claimed Vinay was the person in the video who can be seen shooting the woman.

The victims — Nichhatar Kaur (60) and her son Balwinder (26) — were the witnesses in the murder of Kaur’s husband, Narender Singh, in 2016. They were to attend a court hearing a day before the murder. Police said the accused first killed Kaur’s son before barging into the house and shooting her dead.

Police said the family had a long-running property feud with their relatives, which has led to several persons being killed on both sides. They are now on the lookout for Maange, the elder brother of the man accused of killing Narender, and another unidentified man.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App