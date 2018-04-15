Another JNU professor booked for ‘molestation’

Delhi Police have booked a 55-year-old JNU professor after a student of the varsity’s Social Sciences Department alleged that he molested her. DCP (southwest) Milind Dumbere said, “We have registered an FIR under IPC sections 354 (molestation), 506 (threatening), 509 (gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) at Vasant Kunj (north) police station after a student from the Social Sciences Department, approached us and gave her complaint. We are probing the matter and no arrest has been made yet.”

Last month, another JNU professor was arrested on charges of sexually harassing nine women students. He was later granted bail by a city court. In the present case, the complainant told police that the professor had been harassing her over a long period time. “She alleged that the professor spoke to her in an objectionable manner… and also said similar things to her family members,” a senior police officer said.

She claimed that on April 12, the professor allegedly molested her, police said. “The complainant claimed that she raised an alarm and others rushed to the spot. She claimed he then started threatening her with dire consequences,” the officer said. The complainant also alleged that last year, the professor allegedly hacked her email account and sent objectionable pictures to her friends. He also deleted several important emails, after which she had approached police, she claimed. But no legal action was taken against him, she alleged.

