Another Delhi man held for duping local of Rs 29,000

The accused being produced at the District Court in Sector 43, Chandigarh. Express

A day after a Delhi man was arrested for duping a local woman by obtaining the OTP of her Paytm wallet, another Delhi resident was held on Saturday for cheating another local of Rs 29,000 on the pretext of providing him a insurance policy which got matured. The accused, identified as Manu Gupta, a resident of Shastri Nagar in Delhi, was produced in a local court and was remanded in two days police custody.

The case was registered on the complaint of one Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 60. Kumar told the police that he had received a call from an unknown number in November 2016 informing him that one of his insurance policies has matured, which would be only given to him if he deposits Rs 7,000 in a bank account of the Punjab National Bank.

Interestingly, the account was registered in the name of one Harish, who was completely unaware about it.

Disclosing more information about the case, inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, in-charge of cyber cell, said, “As the victim deposited Rs 7,000 in the account, the accused called him again after a few days alluring him that the limit of his matured insurance policy has been increased and he would need to deposit more money in the account. Kumar deposited a total Rs 29,000 in the account only to realise that he was being cheated.”

Sources said that during the course of investigation, the bank account, in which money was being deposited by Kumar, was found to have been opened in the name of one Harish, also a resident of Delhi, who joined the police investigation.

He claimed that his identity details and bank account number was obtained by Gupta on the pretext of providing him a job.

Sources also maintained that Gupta has cheated more than a dozen people on the pretext of providing them their matured insurance policies. A case was registered at the Sector 34 police station.

Suspecting a possible nexus between insurance agents and accused, a senior police official said, “Manu was aware about the actual insurance policy of Kumar, which had matured. And we are sure that the confidential details of the insurance policy were leaked by some insurance agents. Efforts are being made to trace the middlemen. We are in the process to recover details of more insurance policies of people, who were on the target list of Gupta.”