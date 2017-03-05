Another college postpones event, Yogendra Yadav says chickened out

Against the backdrop of violence at Ramjas College over an event last month, the Delhi College of Arts & Commerce (DCAC) has postponed its Youth Conclave (YC), to be held on March 4-5, ostensibly to “avoid trouble”. The students’ union of Law Centre-1 has, meanwhile, claimed that the Dean cancelled an event they were organising, called Freedom of Expression, at the last moment.

These developments come after Sri Venkateswara College put up a notice postponing all seminars and functions scheduled to be held in the college in March. In a notice dated March 3, DCAC officiating principal Rajiv Chopra wrote, “I would like to inform you that due to certain indispensable reasons, the DCAC YC slated for March 4 and 5 has been postponed to March 25 and 26.”

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, who was scheduled to speak at the conclave, tweeted, “Another DU college chickens out! I was to speak on Meaning & Significance of Dissent at DCAC Youth meet tomorrow. Just told it’s postponed!”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Yadav said, “They had written to me on February 21 to invite me, which I confirmed, and then they reconfirmed. I had also got an invitation on behalf of the principal inviting me for the same. But last night, around 10.30 pm, I got a mail saying it had been postponed.”

Besides Yadav, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, advocate KTS Tulsi and AAP’s Rahul Mehra were scheduled to speak at the conclave. Sources said the principal cancelled the event barely 48 hours before it was scheduled to start, citing lack of police permission. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is scheduled to speak in the college on March 9.

When contacted, Chopra said, “The programme was postponed only because we wanted a larger participation from students. We have been having continuous fests and programmes, which is shifting attention away from academics, so I just wanted a break in the middle.”

At Law Centre 1, college union secretary Mohd Sohail Chhipa alleged that a talk on ‘Freedom of Expression’ was not allowed by Dean Ved Kumari. “She had earlier told us to make the panel a little more balanced and said she would then give permission. We changed the names around and spoke to her about it, but at the last moment she went back on her word and said she wouldn’t allow the programme,” Chhipa said.

However, Kumari refuted the allegations, saying, “Cancellation can happen only if something was permitted. Some students circulated the notice without any authority or permission from the Dean, professor in-charge or the students’ union teacher advisor.”

ABVP national media convener Saket Bahuguna said, “Such a good platform for exchange of ideas between prominent advocates and law practitioners has been deliberately cancelled by the communist Dean. There is no freedom for students’ union to organise discussions in their colleges.”