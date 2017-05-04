Another case surfaces against woman ‘extorting BJP MP’

A day after a 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly extorting a BJP MP, police said that she had lodged another such case at Safdarjung Police Station in 2014.

Special Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) MK Meena said that in the 2014 case, she had allegedly taken a U-turn on her statements.

“She had also registered a case of molestation and had lodged a case of car theft at Shakarpur police station. But, there was some anomaly in the case. The details of these cases have been sought and will be investigated,” he said.

“Today (Wednesday) we conducted raids at her residence at Indirapuram and collected some videos and documents,” said Meena.

Referring to an alleged extortion racket run by some Uttar Pradesh-based persons, Meena said that during the course of investigation several names have surfaced.

“On the basis of her call data record details, we have found several names. Some of them have already been called for questioning,” said Meena.

