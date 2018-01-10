Another 1,000 new cluster buses for Delhi roads in 2018

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia during interview with Indian Express in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia during interview with Indian Express in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

The capital will get 1,000 new cluster buses this year, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said after a Cabinet meeting Tuesday.

All buses will be standard non-air-conditioned ones and the first batch will be pressed into service in August, he said. Most of these, he said, will ply in outer Delhi and rural areas. “The procurement is expected to start in eight months,” he said.

Of the new buses, 100 will be added to Rewla Khanpur depot, 250 to Dwarka Sector 22 depot, 120 to Kharkhari Nahar, 90 to Bawana Sector 1 depot, 160 to Rani Khera-I and 140 each to Rani Khera-II and Rani Khera-III.

“We can purchase more buses if the DDA gives us the required land (to park them),” transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.

