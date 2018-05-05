Ankit Saxena’s murder was planned, states chargesheet

Ankit Saxena was killed in west Delhi’s Khyala area on Thursday night allegedly by the family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship. Ankit Saxena was killed in west Delhi’s Khyala area on Thursday night allegedly by the family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

The murder of Ankit Saxena, 23, in west Delhi’s Raghuvir Nagar was premeditated, a chargesheet in the case has stated. Akbar Ali, father of the 20-year-old girl who was in a relationship with Saxena, pulled out a 23-cm knife from his bed box and vowed to kill him. Within minutes, he was fighting with Saxena when his wife urged him not to “spare Ankit” during the fight. In a matter of seconds, Akbar Ali slit Saxena’s throat, as he was opposed to the relationship.

This disclosure is a part of the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in Saxena’s murder on February 1, this year.

On the day, Ali’s daughter had locked the doors from outside and left the house. This irked her father. “Chaaku ko diwaan se nikala kyonki mujhe poora andesha tha ki meri beti Ankit Saxena se hi milne ke liye gayi hai. Aur main poori taiyaari ke saath Ankit ka kaam tamam karke roj-roj ki chik chik se chutkara paana chahta tha kyonki meri mohalle mein badi bezzati ho gayi thi. (I took out a knife from the bed box as I was sure my daughter had gone to meet Ankit. I went out with the intention of killing Ankit and ending the daily squabble because I had been humiliated in the neighbourhood),” Ali told police in a statement that is now a part of the chargesheet.

Ali met Saxena on the road near his house and asked the whereabouts of his daughter, but a fight ensued. The chargesheet stated that Saxena wanted to settle the issue at a police station. In the meantime, Ali’s wife also reached the spot and got involved in the fight. When she fell, she screamed, “Tumhe kasam hai, aaj Ankit ko chodna nahi hai (Don’t spare Ankit today),” the chargesheet stated.

Saxena’s friend Anmol Singh said, as part of his statement to a magistrate, Saxena put his hand on his shoulder and said, “Meri gardan kaat di.”

Ali told Ankit’s friend, Nitin, not to intervene and thinks about his two sisters, the chargesheet says. During the fight, Saxena whispered in his ear and told him to pick his girlfriend up from Tagore Garden Metro station and to meet him at the police station. In his statement in front of the magistarte, Nitin said, “When I was on my way, I was told that Ankit’s throat had been slit. She (Ankit’s girlfriend) asked me who did it, but I did not know.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App