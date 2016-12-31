Anil Baijal takes oath as Delhi Lt Governor

Anil Baijal taking oath as Delhi Lt Governor. ANI photo Anil Baijal taking oath as Delhi Lt Governor. ANI photo

Former Union Home Secretary Anil Baijal on Saturday took oath as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. The oath was administered by Chief Justice of Delhi High Court G Rohini.

Baijal was formally appointed as Delhi LG on Wednesday as a replacement of Najeeb Jung. A 1969-batch IAS officer, he served as Union Home Secretary during Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

“Hopeful about working together with the elected govt for the betterment of Delhi and nation,” he said after taking oath.

Former Delhi LG, Najeeb Jung, resigned from his position on December 22. His resignation came a surprise for many as it was also speculated to be a result of a constant feud between him and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

65-year-old Jung, a former 1973 batch IAS officer and former vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University, had assumed charge as Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi on 9 July, 2013.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd