Anil Baijal appointed Lt.Governor of Delhi

Former bureaucrat Anil Baijal was on Wednesday formally appointed as the Lt.Governor of Delhi. Baijal replaced Najeeb Jung who had, in a surprising move, submitted his resignation to the Centre last week. “I welcome Anil Baijal as the Lt.Governor of Delhi,” tweeted Minsiter of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.

A 1969-batch IAS officer, Baijal held several eminent positions, including the vice-chairman of Delhi Development Authority and Union Home Secretary during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He retired in 2006 as Union Urban Development Secretary.

Jung had submitted his resignation on December 22, ending a nearly three-and-half-year-long eventful tenure, mostly marked by bitter confrontation with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government. Jung thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all the help and cooperation during his tenure as the Lt. Governor of Delhi.

He also thanked the people of Delhi for all their support and affection, especially during the one year’s President Rule in the national capital when he got unstinted support from them and which in turn helped run the administration in Delhi smoothly and effortlessly.

65-year-old Jung, a former 1973 batch IAS officer and former vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University, had assumed charge as Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi on 9 July, 2013.

