Angry over being sacked, driver stabs employer’s daughter in parking lot: Delhi cops

A 22-year-old fashion designing graduate was stabbed by her former driver in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Sunday. Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal said the incident took place around 1.30 pm in the parking lot of the Shivalik roundabout.

“The woman, identified as Kaveri, a resident of Shivalik’s Block A, was found injured in the parking lot by two Class XII students. There was a deep cut on her throat and a gash on her left hand. She was rushed to Max Hospital, Saket. Doctors said her condition is critical,” Biswal said.

He added, “The attacker, identified as Anil, used to work as a driver for the woman’s family. We suspect he attacked her as he held a grudge against the family for sacking him 15 days ago.”

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against Anil and have launched a search for him. Sources said several police teams are raiding houses in Sangam Vihar and Madangir where he reportedly lives.

Sources said Kaveri’s mother, Rekha, had employed Anil last year in April but sacked him because of his behavior. “He would keep interrupting our conversations while driving and would look at me and my daughter inappropriately. So I gave him salary for 15 days and asked him to leave,” Kaveri’s mother, Rekha, told The Indian Express.

The family said they haven’t seen him since. “On Sunday, he came to tell me that a resident of Shivalik has employed him as a driver and that our car was blocking his employer’s vehicle. So I sent Kaveri to move the car,” the mother said.

“A few minutes later, I got a call from Kaveri. A boy was on the line. He told me that my daughter had been attacked. I rushed to the parking lot. Police arrived at the spot and we went to the hospital,” she added.

Rekha’s landlady, Aarti Sareen, said the attacker was caught on CCTV passing through the lane seconds after the incident. “From the footage, we identified the attacker as Anil,” she said. Police suspect Anil had planned the stabbing and lied about being employed.

‘Was only thinking of getting her to hospital’

The two Class XII students, who spotted the 22-year-old woman bleeding in the parking lot, said they immediately called police and asked a neighbour to help them in taking her to a hospital.

One of the boys, Anmol Maggon, said he and his friend were standing near the parking lot when they heard a commotion and spotted a man wearing a cap running from the area. “We walked inside and found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a WagonR. There was a deep wound in her neck and she was bleeding profusely,” he said.

“She gave her phone and asked me to call her mother… We called police as well. Just then, we saw our neighbour parking his car and rushed to him for help,” he added.

Additional DCP Chinmoy Biswal said the presence of mind displayed by the students and the neighbour helped save the woman’s life. “All I could think about was getting her to a hospital. I don’t know how to drive else I would have taken her myself,” Anmol added.

