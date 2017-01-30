Amulya Patnaik appointed as next Delhi Police Commissioner

Amulya Patnaik, currently a Special Commissioner, has been appointed the Delhi Police Commissioner, the Home Ministry announced on Monday. He will succeed Alok Kumar Verma who was made the CBI chief earlier this month. Patnaik is a 1985 batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IPS officer.

Patnaik, who hails from Odisha, was one of the front runners for the top post along with two other senior officers, Deepak Mishra and Dharmendra Kumar. Though a batch junior to Mishra and Kumar, Patnaik was apparently chosen due to his “clean” image.

Mishra is now with the Central Reserve Police Force as an Additional Director General while Kumar is an Additional Director General with the Central Industrial Security Force. Both are 1984 batch IPS officers.

