Among mosquito hotspots, Qutub Minar and AIIMS

SDMC said they found mosquito larvae on the premises two weeks ago. (File) SDMC said they found mosquito larvae on the premises two weeks ago. (File)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has issued challans to Qutub Minar, AIIMS, South Corporation schools, the Tilak Nagar Metro station and dispensaries, after it found mosquito breeding on the premises. “Two weeks ago, one of our teams found dengue larvae at two places on the Qutub Minar premises. There was a minor confrontation with officials of the monument when we issued the challan,” an SDMC official said.

Several schools, including SDMC Primary school in Sadhna Enclave, and hospitals as well as government dispensaries such as AIIMS, Venu Eye Hospital in Sheikh Sarai and CGHS dispensary in Palam, are among those who were issued challans. Domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) do not have the power to impose a fine. They can issue challans between Rs 100 and Rs 500. The final amount is decided by a magistrate.

According to SDMC reports, mosquito breeding was reported from 10,618 Delhi households till May 5. Dengue and chikungunya are caused by the aedes aegypti mosquito, which breeds in clear water, while anopheles mosquito, which causes malaria, can breed in fresh and muddy water. A senior SDMC official said the corporation will soon form a special task force whose role will be to act against vector-borne diseases.

“The cases are high during rainy season. We will soon form a task force and work on a strategy. The civic body has launched a campaign from May 15 to make make people aware of preventive measures,” a senior SDMC official said. According to figures available with the corporation, domestic breeding checkers have found larva in 3,220 places under the North body, 6,220 in South and 1,178 under the East corporation.

Legal notices have been sent to 4,055 houses in the North, 8,266 in the South and 2,264 in the East over the past week, as per the figures. “Awareness is the best way to stop the spread of vector-borne diseases. We are holding regular meetings with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to ask them to participate in workshops. We are also spreading awareness messages through newspapers and FM channels,” said Mayor of the South civic body Narender Chawla.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App