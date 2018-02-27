Amnesty for those who pay property tax dues before March 31

The decision was taken in the North corporation House meeting on Monday. The decision was taken in the North corporation House meeting on Monday.

The North civic body has proposed an amnesty scheme under which it will waive interest and penalty charges to house owners who pay their property tax dues before March 31. The decision was taken in the North corporation House meeting on Monday. Leader of the House, Jayendra Dabas, said there are about 12 lakh properties in north Delhi, of which just 4 lakh pay tax. If the remaining houses pay tax, the corporation will be able to garner an additional Rs 600 crore annually.

The budget deficit of the civic body has run into crores and it has struggled to pay salaries to its employees and teachers for more than three months. The civic body’s move to waive interest is aimed at encouraging more people to come forward and pay tax, and boost its finances.

