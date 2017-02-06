Explosives found in Red Fort well, fire tender at spot

Bomb disposal teams from the NSG as well as the Delhi Police bomb and dog squads reached the spot. (File Photo) Bomb disposal teams from the NSG as well as the Delhi Police bomb and dog squads reached the spot. (File Photo)

Ammunition and boxes of explosives have been found during cleaning of a well inside Red Fort. The discovery triggered panic, prompting police to cordon off the area and inform the NSG. Bomb disposal teams from the NSG as well as the Delhi Police and dog squads are at the spot. Fire tenders, too, have also rushed in.

“When the wells inside the Red Fort were being cleaned by the ASI, some ammunition and explosive boxes were discovered in one of the wells behind the publication building. “Police after cordoning the area immediately informed the NSG and army. NSG bomb disposal teams were at the spot,” a senior police officer told PTI.

“Five mortars and 44 live rounds were recovered from the well There were 87 fired rounds that were also found,” an NSG official said.

