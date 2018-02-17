Ammonia levels touch danger mark, Delhi’s water woes continue

Since December 31, ammonia levels in raw water supply have varied between 0.9-2.6 parts per million. Tashi Tobgyal Since December 31, ammonia levels in raw water supply have varied between 0.9-2.6 parts per million. Tashi Tobgyal

Forty-seven days and counting — this is the longest spell in recent years where ammonia levels in raw water supply from the Yamuna have stayed above the permissible limit. This has led to reduction in potable water production in the capital by over 30%, officials said. Stating that water released by the Haryana government had “dangerous levels of ammonia” — making it so polluted that it could not be treated for drinking — the Delhi Jal Board filed a plea in the National Green Tribunal. On Friday, the NGT bench asked chief secretaries of both states to meet on February 20 and find a resolution. The bench, headed by Justice Jawad Rahim, also asked them to submit a report on the meeting on February 21. The next hearing is on February 22.

Since December 31, ammonia levels in raw water supply have varied between 0.9 ppm (parts per million) and 2.6 ppm — the acceptable limit is 0.5 ppm. “Today, the ammonia level was 1.6 ppm; yesterday it was 1 ppm. It has increased to as high as 2.6 ppm in the last month,” an official said. If it increases to 0.9 ppm and beyond, the DJB said operation of raw water has to be suspended. This is because ammonia, along with the treating agent chlorine, forms Trihalomethane which is carcinogenic in nature.

“Water production at three WTPs — Chandrawal, Wazirabad and Haiderpur — has decreased by 30-40% since January 1. This situation is witnessed every year. As per an SC order in 1994, the Haryana government is supposed to release water so that the level at the Wazirabad pond is maintained at 674.5 feet. It has now reduced to 672.2 feet. Earlier, when pollutant levels in raw water supply increased, Haryana would release water to maintain that level. It did not do so this time. Earlier, the issue would be resolved within 3-4 days. The problem hasn’t persisted for so long,” the official said.

