Amit Shah bike rally: Security in Gurgaon to be increased

In anticipation of hundreds of motorcyclists passing through Gurgaon to attend BJP president Amit Shah’s rally in Jind Thursday, police presence in the city will be increased all through the day. According to police, several BJP supporters from Palwal, Mewat and Faridabad are expected to pass through Gurgaon on Thursday, on their way to and from the rally in Jind.

“To ensure law and order is maintained in the city, and there is minimal impact on traffic, we have increased the number of personnel deployed on the roads, and also issued a traffic advisory to ensure there is no inconvenience,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

A total of 150 traffic police personnel, two ACPs, and nine traffic inspectors will be deployed in the city on Thursday. In addition, between 5 am and 10 am, as well as between 4 pm and 9 pm, the entire police force will be on the streets since most supporters are expected to make their journeys during this period. One Hydra, six cranes, and four ambulances will also be kept ready at four different points in the city.

