Amid stepwell restoration, some concerns by church

Buried under several feet of sand and located in the middle of a church, the stepwell in Gurgaon’s Dhumaspur village is likely to re-emerge in the next six months. The structure, which has over a 100 pillars, is being excavated under the supervision of the Department of Archaeology. However, church officials have raised concerns over the safety of students of a private school next to the structure. According to the church, they had covered up the stepwell with sand as students kept injuring themselves while playing.

Dr Praveen Kumar, director of Haryana’s Department of Archaeology, said the structure could date back 800 years, while residents claimed it is around 500 years old. “The stepwell was built by a trader on the route between Jaipur and Mehrauli. It was meant to be a place where people could break their journey to rest, bathe and consume food and water,” said Balraj Bhadana, a resident.

Bhadana said that until 2005, the stepwell and the land surrounding it was owned and maintained by a private company. In 2006, the land around the stepwell was bought by the Believers Eastern Church, which also took the 1,220 square yard area — on which the structure stands — on lease.

When the lease expired in 2016, the church submitted a request to the Commissioner of Gurgaon, offering to either purchase the land or exchange it for another plot on the premises. The latter was approved.

“We built the St Johannes International School on our premises in 2016… Students would play in the stepwell, but the structure was not strong… railings would break or stairs would give way, and they would injure themselves. That is why we requested that we be given the land so we could fill it up and run our operations safely,” said Bishop Simon John. The school, from kindergarten to grade III, has 150 students.

Over the last two years, the stepwell was filled up and a garden built over it. On Thursday, however, many of these were uprooted after the Department of Archaeology took possession of the land following the involvement of the High Court.

Bhadana had moved the court over the structure. The commissioner then revoked his order, returning the land to the zila parishad, which handed it over to the archaeology department.

“Residents were upset that the land was given to the church. The land… was not used to build anything that could prove useful to villagers, and remained part of the church. We also lost a structure that is an important part of our history. This is why I took the matter to court,” Bhadana said.

The department now intends to restore the stepwell to its original state and eventually develop it as a tourist spot. Stating that the church’s issues would be addressed, Dr Kumar said: “Their concerns are not misplaced… we will look into them. After the excavation, we will cordon off the area to secure the site and maintain privacy for those at the church.”

