Amid harassment claims, AIIMS debars professor from guiding students

AIIMS has shifted all students pursuing their PhD and research under a professor of the Microbiology department to other faculty members, and debarred her from guiding students for the next three years, after one her students attempted suicide and accused her of harassment and abuse.

The 36-year-old student was conducting research into tuberculosis. In a three-page letter to AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, he had accused his supervisor of “constant mental harassment and humiliation”. The incident sparked protests by PhD students, who demanded the professor’s suspension. A committee was then formed, which looked into the matter. “All students doing PhD thesis under her have been shifted to other faculty members. Also, she will not be guiding any student for three years,” a senior AIIMS doctor said.

In his letter, the fifth-year student wrote, “I have been under constant mental harassment and humiliation. (The supervisor) has… used filthy and abusive language in front of everyone. (The supervisor) scolds even when work is done correctly… My mental harassment is aggravated as (the supervisor) is not able to procure appropriate facilities, funds in the lab and makes no attempt to get things done…”

He also alleged that some students, who are pursuing their PhD under her, contracted TB while working in the lab due to lack of equipment and protective gear. Sources said AIIMS has issued instructions to all supervisors in the department to implement safety measures and infrastructure for lab staff.

