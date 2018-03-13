Amending Master Plan, not ordinance, is the solution, says MoS Hardeep Singh Puri

MoS for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri. (Express Photo) MoS for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri. (Express Photo)

Asserting that the solution to the ongoing sealing in Delhi is through amendments to the Master Plan and not through an ordinance — as suggested by AAP — MoS for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri said the Ministry has submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court Monday, with proposed changes for the Master Plan 2021.

The minister, though, was clear that changes in the Master Plan would look to solve “genuine problems of traders”. He said, “It will mean that genuine problems of traders will be addressed. If you have an FAR problem, we will address that, provided compensatory safeguards are built in. If you have encroached upon government land, that is not a genuine problem.” He added that the need of the hour was to move from the “sealing approach” to the “rectification approach”.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal said, “Sealing is only taking place where firstly construction has taken place at stilts that are mandatory requirement for parking space; secondly where there is unauthorised construction; third are areas where encroachment has taken place on government land or where it has happened on forest department land. The biggest challenge is that we don’t have parking spaces, we have to take help of civic bodies that have identified sites where parking can take place on a large scale. Each corporation has identified 40-50 sites, as has the DDA, and these will be stack parking.”

Meanwhile, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Today at a joint press conference… the L-G supported the ongoing sealing drive… It is strange that he is also chairman of DDA and is supposed to find a solution to the drive. AAP reiterates its demand for bringing Ordinance/Bill to immediately stop sealing.”

