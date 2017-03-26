Ambedkar statue vandalised in Noida

Situated in a park next to a stadium in Sarfabad village, the statue’s right arm and a portion of its nose was broken. Gajendra Yadav Situated in a park next to a stadium in Sarfabad village, the statue’s right arm and a portion of its nose was broken. Gajendra Yadav

A statue of B R Ambedkar in Noida’s Sarfabad village was vandalised by unidentified persons late Friday night leading to protests by a section of residents, followed by police deployment in the area.

Situated in a park next to a stadium which is under construction, the statue’s right arm and a portion of its nose was broken. “Villagers spotted the vandalised statue early morning, following which they informed police. An FIR against unidentified persons, under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, caste, etc) and 427 of the IPC, has been registered,” said Bijendra Singh Bhadana, Station House Officer, Noida Sector 49 police station.

Following the incident, some locals gathered at the spot with placards demanding strict action against those behind the vandalism.

Police, however, maintained that the district administration has decided to replace the statue. “The authority has assured residents that the statue will be replaced. The area where the statue is located is covered by walls from three sides. A wall on the fourth side will also be constructed,” Bhadana said.

