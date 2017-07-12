Amar Colony robbery: Delhi Police arrest three, retrieve jewellery worth lakhs

The accused killed and robbed a 53-year-old woman in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area. (Representational Image) The accused killed and robbed a 53-year-old woman in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area. (Representational Image)

A day after a 53-year-old woman was strangulated and robbed by five people in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area, the Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested three absconding people in connection to the case. The victim’s domestic help, who was hired just 12 days prior to the incident “without police verification”, allegedly opened the door to her house, letting in four of his associates who then helped him kill the woman and decamp with Rs 4 lakh worth jewellery and cash. The jewellery was eventually retrieved from their possession.

“The incident took place around 11.30 am when the victim was at home with her domestic helps, Rajan and Roshan. Four persons entered the home after Roshan let them in. After beating Rajan, they tied them up and killed the woman. They ransacked all rooms and fled with the cash and valuables,” DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya told The Indian Express. The victim, Sarita, lived with her husband Manak Lal and son Tushar. Banniya believed the conspiracy was hatched by Roshan. Read: Woman strangled in Amar Colony home, police say domestic help hatched plan. Click here.

The victim’s husband, Manak Lal, came home from work at 3.50 pm to find the main door ajar and his wife and Rajan tied to chairs. When he untied her, she fell to the floor. He alerted police who registered an FIR and are currently probing the case.

According to Rajan, who survived the incident, the accused were in possession of pistols. Sources told The Indian Express, “According to Rajan, they asked the woman for cash and valuables, but when she resisted, they assaulted and strangled her.” Sources added that Roshan’s call detail records, accessed through his phone, showed he was in touch with a man from Dasghara village in Inderpuri. “Police also found that after reaching Dasghara, Roshan switched off his cell phone. Police tracked the man who Roshan was in touch with; he runs a security placement agency. Police conducted a raid at his residence, but he was not present there,” they added.

