Amar Colony murder: Accused killed woman for not returning Rs 35,000, say police

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area in March.

The accused, Mohd Sufiyan, was in a relationship with the victim’s friend and used to come to her residence and stay the night with his girlfriend.

But the two women had a fallout, forcing him to look for another place to meet the woman, police said, adding that the woman has also been detained.

On March 27, the body of Pooja (30) — who had been killed on March 24 — was found at her Amar Colony residence. “It was a blind case. A team led by under-training IPS officer Rohit Rajbir Singh, who is the Amar Colony SHO, was set up. Around 40 suspects were interrogated but the team made little headway in the case. Police conducted advanced technical surveillance, including investigation of the woman’s social media platforms,” DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said.

Investigation revealed that the accused kept pinging the victim on Facebook even after her death, police said. This made investigators suspicious. The team also narrowed down the time of her death between 1.30 and 2.30 pm.

“The team scanned CCTV footage from 12 cameras and zeroed in on a man who came in a rickshaw. Police managed to trace the route taken by him after killing the woman. They found his blood-stained clothes in Sarai Kale Khan,” an officer said.

Sufiyan was questioned and he grew cautious. On Sunday, he was arrested near Kalkaji Mandir while trying to escape with the woman.

During questioning, he confessed to killing Pooja. “A year ago, he and his friend Samir came in contact with Pooja and her friend at a Vasant Vihar club. Samir, who is married, got into a relationship with Pooja, who was separated,” the officer added.

Whenever the couple came to Pooja’s place, she would have to spend time elsewhere and this irked her. She brought this up with the woman and they had an argument. Sufiyan, who was already in heavy debt, was finding it difficult to afford taking the woman to expensive places.

“The accused had also lent Rs 35,000 to Pooja, but she refused to repay him. He planned to steal her jewellery and cash after killing her,” police added.

