Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal targeted for being Muslim, Dalit: AAP

AAP spokesperson Ashutosh. (File Photo) AAP spokesperson Ashutosh. (File Photo)

Condemning the arrest of two of its MLAs in the alleged assault case of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, the Aam Aadmi Party on said the two legislators are being punished for their caste and religion. AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan were arrested for allegedly attacking Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash during a meeting at the chief minister’s residence on Monday night.

Rejecting the accusation, AAP leader Ashutosh said that the two party members were arrested despite no evidence being produced against them. “Eleven MLAs were present at the meeting at the chief minister’s residence and yet only Prakash Jarwal, a Dalit MLA, and Amantullah Khan were arrested. Why?” Ashutosh told reporters adding that an attempt was being made to ‘malign’ the party’s image.

Khan was arrested around noon today, while Jarwal was arrested late last night for allegedly attacking Prakash.

When asked whether the party was trying to play the minority card, senior party leader Sanjay Singh responded that Dalits were being targeted in BJP ruled states. “Dalits were flogged in Una, a Dalit man was killed for sporting a moustache. There are cases of Pehlu Khan (who was killed by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan in 2017),” he said.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court dismissed the police’s plea for custodial interrogation of AAP MLAs Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal. Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Barnala Tandon rejected the plea of the Delhi Police saying the two legislators were ready to cooperate and join the investigation.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd