Alleges rape, POCSO case filed: After 14-year-old complains of pain, family realises she is 8 months pregnant

When a 14-year-old girl told her father that she was suffering from excruciating stomach pain, her parents took her to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in northeast Delhi to get her checked. But little did the family know that she was in pain because she was about to deliver a child. After the revelation, the family found out that the minor had been raped eight months ago.

Police said an FIR under sections of rape and POCSO Act against an unknown person has been registered at M S Park Police Station and that they have started investigation.

DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said the FIR was registered on the basis of the girl’s complaint on Monday.

The girl lives with her father, a labourer, mother and younger brother — who has been unwell for quite some time — in a rented accommodation in MS Park. Her father brought her to Delhi from Bihar six months ago but he was not aware that her daughter was sexually assaulted, police said.

Police sources said the girl was traumatised and could not tell police exactly when and how she became pregnant. Sources said she, however, revealed the name of a alleged accused, a resident of their village in Bihar. Police are also probing if she was sexually assaulted by a family member or someone else in Delhi.

Doctors told police that the eight-month pregnant girl delivered a baby on Monday afternoon. Both the girl and the baby are fine, police said, adding that they got to know about the case after doctors at GTB Hospital made a PCR call informing them about the girl on Monday.

Police sources said they are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events. They have also questioned the girl’s father how he was not aware that his child was pregnant. A team will go to Bihar to verify the claims and identify the person who the girl had named, police said.

Sources said the girl is being counselled. “Since the police have registered a case under sections of POCSO Act, details regarding the treatment of the minor cannot be shared,” a senior official at GTB Hospital said.

