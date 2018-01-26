Allegations of financial discrepancy: In Ramjas College, a dharna against principal

Ramjas College in Delhi (File) Ramjas College in Delhi (File)

As many as 240 teachers, students and non-teaching staff of Delhi University’s Ramjas College held a dharna at the institution on Thursday, and submitted a representation to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi demanding action against officiating principal P C Tulsian.

Tulsian has been accused of financial discrepancy, wherein he allegedly misused students’ fund to pay employees who were not on the college payroll. When contacted, he said, “This is an absolutely baseless allegation, these things are not true. If you Google my name, you will see my contribution to the nation. As I am the head of the institution, I have an attendant who also drives and takes me to the V-C office, the HRD Ministry and the UGC.”

On Thursday, following the protest, a delegation comprising teachers, students and staff members submitted a representation to the Dean of Colleges Devesh Sinha, Pro V-C J P Khurana and Tyagi. The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) also extended support to the agitation called by teachers and students.

Stating that the college is witnessing a complete breakdown of academic atmosphere over the past 10 months, ever since the officiating principal took over, the protesters wrote in their representation to Tyagi: “To our shock and dismay, this is to be brought to your notice that the salary of P C Tulsian’s personal staff is being paid from the students’ fund, which is a clear case of immorality, impropriety and corruption.”

Read | Ramjas College: Staff, students want officiating principal gone over graft allegations

The staff association had constituted a committee to look into allegations of corruption against Tulsian on January 15. The minutes of the meeting stated that the committee found that while all non-teaching staff marked biometric attendance, two staffers attached to the principal marked their attendance manually.

The two, who worked as his personal staff, drew a monthly salary of Rs 15,800 and Rs 11,000 from the students’ fund, it is alleged. In the representation, the staff association also claimed that “the principal has admitted to the salary being paid to his personal staff from the students’ fund.”

In the complaint letter, they also highlighted the lack of basic facilities such as furniture in classrooms, tutorial rooms, clean drinking water and funds to purchase laboratory equipment. Students also said the students’ fund ought to be audited to bring in transparency.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App