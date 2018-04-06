Allegations of delay in Delhi govt work misleading: L-G office

“Files or proposals which are pending with the elected government for a long time have been shown to be pending with the office of the L-G which is incorrect,” a statement from the L-G office said. “Files or proposals which are pending with the elected government for a long time have been shown to be pending with the office of the L-G which is incorrect,” a statement from the L-G office said.

A day after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented the L-G’s “outcome report” and claimed that he delayed projects and created hurdles in the working of the government, the L-G office hit back, saying media reports about the outcome report are “incorrect and misleading”.

It, however, refused to comment directly on the report as it had had not received a copy. “Files or proposals which are pending with the elected government for a long time have been shown to be pending with the office of the L-G which is incorrect,” a statement from the L-G office said.

The outcome report, tabled in the Assembly by Sisodia, had listed a few projects allegedly hit because of the L-G’s intervention and delay in clearing files.

The L-G office statement said, “During the tenure of the present elected government, this office has received approximately 10,000 files/proposals seeking approval of the L-G, including those on reserved subjects. Of these, 97% of the proposals were concurred to without any change.”

The government, however, said that the L-G’s office “has chosen not to mention that a majority of files received in his office belong to transferred subjects like police, DDA and services”. “In fact 50% of all files received (by the L-G)… are parole files,” a government spokesperson said.

Some of the proposals that saw a tussle between the L-G and AAP include:

Midday meal through Akshay Patra Foundation

L-G: Communication from office of Deputy CM received on September 18, 2017, for in-principle approval for licence to use and allot 4 acres of government land to Akshay Patra Foundation without any tender or opportunity to other NGOs. File returned on October 20, 2017. No response received from government.

Govt: Contract for providing midday meal on a nomination basis has been given to Akshay Patra Foundation by at least 8 states.

Delhi School Education Advisory Board Constitution

L-G: Education department proposed reconstitution of board on December 10, 2015. File forwarded to L-G January 1, 2018.

No government response

Doorstep delivery of ration

L-G: Proposal received on March 14, 2018. File returned on March 20 to consult the Centre as PDS is a national scheme. Proposal pending with government.

No government response

Mohalla clinics

L-G: Files received for ex-post facto approval of mohalla clinics returned on July 5, 2017, to look into complaints of favouritism. Proposal to set up mohalla clinics in schools received on August 18, 2016, for ex-post facto approval. Basic issue was safety of students. L-G concurred January 9, 2017, subject to conditions to ensure safety of students.

Govt: On grounds that there were complaints against a few individuals, L-G rejected entire policy.

