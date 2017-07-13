All three Delhi civic bodies file status reports on garbage

The court had pulled up MCDs over non-removal of garbage The court had pulled up MCDs over non-removal of garbage

The three civic bodies submitted a status report Wednesday pertaining to the removal of daily waste generated in the city, days after the Delhi High Court directed them to do so

Counsel for the SDMC submitted an affidavit saying it made “vigorous efforts” to “curb the insanitary condition” in its jurisdiction. This included replacing manual recording of attendance of safai karamcharis through Aadhaar based bio-metric machines. It had sourced three of the four zones to private concessionaires, who were responsible for deploying cleaning staff and ensuring cleanliness of dhalaos.

EDMC’s affidavit said that despite a majority of population in the area being from lower socio-economic profile, efforts were being made by organising meetings to inform people about cleanliness. The civic body claimed that wages to safai karamcharis would be disbursed before any other employee was paid.

Counsel for the North body said it had appointed a nodal officer for formation of a long-term action plan on collection and disposal of waste.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App