All pools under DDA to be of equal depth, Skate Park soon

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decided to make the depth of all swimming pools under its jurisdiction equal. DDA owns 17 swimming pools across Delhi in areas such as Saket, Vasant Kunj, Siri Fort, Chilla Village and Jasola Vihar. The decision was taken in the meeting of the DDA’s Sports Management Board, chaired by L-G Anil Baijal, Tuesday. Currently, the depth of swimming pools varies between 3 and 10 feet.

A senior DDA official said that according to standard norms, swimming pools should be of uniform depth. The DDA had constructed these pools so that people could dive and swim in the same pool. Internationally, there are separate pools for diving and swimming, he said.

“Also, a lot of space is wasted as a result since most people at swimming pools are not professional swimmers but mainly go there for exercising, and they use the areas that have depth up to five feet. The remaining area remains unused,” he said.

The swimming pools will be operational from the next swimming season, starting in April.

During the meet, several other decisions were taken to promote sports in the capital. Schoolchildren will be allowed to use the DDA sports complexes by paying just Rs 15 per day. They will also be allowed to use the free facilities at DDA sports complexes from 8 am to 7 pm every day against a monthly pass for Rs 300.

“Football grounds at DDA sports complexes would be converted into synthetic surface. The grounds at Siri Fort Sports Complex would initially be converted as a pilot project,” said an official. Approval was also given for development of a golf driving range at the CWG Village Sports Complex.

The capital’s first ‘Skate Park’ for roller figure skating, roller hockey, speed skating track and separate rink for skateboards and off-road sports bicycles will be developed at DDA Yamuna Sports Complex, the DDA said.

The DDA has also decided to build a basketball centre with four courts and facility to play at night. DDA chief project engineer Atul Garg said all swimming pools will be renovated and their depth will be kept uniform at four-and-half feet.

“The DDA has not yet set the deadline for its projects, including the Skate Park, basketball court and football ground, but the agency has got in-principal approval,” a DDA official said.

