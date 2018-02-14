All bikes in Amit Shah’s Jind rally have valid PUC certificates, NGT told

BJP President Amit Shah outside the Parliament. (Express Photo) BJP President Amit Shah outside the Parliament. (Express Photo)

The Haryana government submitted to the NGT that the estimated one lakh motorbikes that would participate in BJP chief Amit Shah’s upcoming rally in Jind would have “valid PUC certificates”. The government also argued that the plea, filed on grounds of pollution, was based on “assumptions, conjectures and surmises”, not “studies”.

Last Friday, the NGT had sought the response of the Centre and the Haryana government on a plea seeking reduction of motorbikes on the grounds of air pollution and consequent health impacts across Delhi-NCR. The rally is scheduled for February 15.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board submitted that the petition be dismissed since it was based on “assumptions, conjectures and surmises”, not actual science, while arguing that there was no reason to assume the rally could have an adverse impact on pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

The state pollution control board told the bench, headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore, that it would take preventive measures such as deployment of volunteers who would tackle noise and air pollution at the rally site. It added that vehicles would be parked at a distance and that it had “already advised the Deputy Commissioner of Jind district to permit only those vehicles that have valid PUC certificates to take part in the proposed rally.”

The district administration, it added, was advised to ensure that special banners or hoardings are displayed at prominent sites urging that vehicle horns aren’t used.

