Airport Expressline dispute: DMRC to move Delhi HC over arbitration award

Delhi metro airport line. (File Photo) Delhi metro airport line. (File Photo)

A day after an arbitral tribunal awarded Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) Rs 2,950 crore after it pulled out of jointly running the Airport Express Line with the Delhi Metro, the DMRC has decided to file an objection to the arbitration award in the Delhi High Court.

Anuj Dayal, Executive Director (Corporate Communication), DMRC, said, “In connection with the Arbitration Award…, the DMRC has decided to seek legal remedies under the Arbitration Act, 1996. We have also decided to file an Objection Petition before the High Court on this matter under Section 34 of the Arbitration Act.” Dayal added, “We are of the opinion that the termination notice issued by Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) was legally untenable and was against the provisions of the Concessionaire Agreement. The DAMEPL had abandoned the Airport Line on June 30, 2013 and the DMRC took over this Line in public interest. The DMRC is today carrying about four times the traffic on this Line…”

The 22.7-km Delhi airport Metro line was initially a joint venture between Reliance’s DAMEPL and the DMRC. But Reliance pulled out of the agreement.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now