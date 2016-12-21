Airlines dumping excreta before landing to be fined, says NGT

The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed all airlines not to dispose of excreta before landing and asked the regulator to impose a fine of Rs 50,000 on defaulters.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Swatanter Kumar passed the directions while disposing of a plea by a retired Army officer alleging dumping of excreta by an aircraft over his terrace near the IGI airport.

“DGCA shall issue directions that aircraft shall be subjected to surprise inspection to see if waste tanks are not empty. If any aircraft is found violating the circular or (their) tanks are found empty on landing, they shall be subjected to an environment compensation of Rs 50,000 per default,” the tribunal ordered.