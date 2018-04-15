Delhi air pollution: DPCC asks PWD to prepare database of construction, demolition waste

The move comes after a number of complaints were received in the DPCC regarding air pollution generated from dumping of construction and demolition waste materials from various sites belonging to all agencies. (Representational photo) The move comes after a number of complaints were received in the DPCC regarding air pollution generated from dumping of construction and demolition waste materials from various sites belonging to all agencies. (Representational photo)

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to prepare a proper database of construction and demolition waste generated from its sites and submit an annual report on the same. In a directive issued earlier this month, the pollution controlling panel has also asked the PWD to ensure all construction and demolition waste generated from its sites are stored in such a manner that it does not create air pollution in the city.

According to the DPCC, open dumping of construction and demolition waste materials is one of the contributors of air pollution, particularly of PM 10 and PM 2.5 particles, in the national capital.

The move comes after a number of complaints were received in the DPCC regarding air pollution generated from dumping of construction and demolition waste materials from various sites belonging to all agencies.

In its written direction to the PWD, the DPCC has said the department would collect the construction and demolition waste and transport it to an appropriate site for processing and disposal through resources of its own or any other authorised agency’s.

“The Public Works Department shall keep track of the generation of all construction and demolition waste within jurisdiction and establish a database and update it once in a year and also submit annual report,” the DPCC has said.

It also stated the PWD will dispose off all construction and demolition wastes lying at its sites in accordance with the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016.

In February, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the AAP dispensation would do landscaping work along 500 km of road length to check dust pollution in the national capital.

He also announced the Delhi government will conduct a round-the-year air quality study to ascertain sources of pollution in the city. According to the government, sources of pollution are different in different areas and at different times.

The AAP dispensation has a plan to procure machines which can detect sources of pollution at any given time and the government would act accordingly, Kejriwal had told a gathering on the third anniversary of the inauguration of his government in Delhi.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App