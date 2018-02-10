Air Force officer’s colleague on police radar

The accused and the women started talking on WhatsApp and Telegram, police said. The accused and the women started talking on WhatsApp and Telegram, police said.

Investigation into the arrest of a Group Captain, posted at the Indian Air Force headquarters, has revealed that his former colleague was a “mutual friend” of the two women with whom he allegedly shared classified information, police said. Police added that they are likely to approach the colleague, who is retired.

Arun Marwaha (51) was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sharing classified information about three new tri-service agencies with the women — believed to be working for a foreign spy agency.

“He was produced before a Delhi court, which sent him to five-day police custody,” said DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha. Sources said the investigating team Friday went to the official’s home and seized pen drives and a hard disk. “They have been sent to the CBI’s forensic lab,” an officer said.

During questioning, Marwaha is learnt to have told police that he was in Thiruvananthapuram on work a few months ago when he was added on Facebook Messenger by one of the women.

“He visited her profile and found his old colleague was a mutual friend. They started chatting. One of her friends also sent a request and started chatting with him. They spoke about two of his Air Force colleagues,” the officer said. Their role is being probed as well, sources said.

They exchanged numbers and started talking on WhatsApp and Telegram, police said. The women also contacted Marwaha via an internet call through VoIP. According to police, Marwaha said he never had a video chat with the women and that they only exchanged photos.

“He told them he was with the DRDO and was currently working at the IAF headquarters as Joint Director (operations). They initially asked him for details about upcoming paratrooping events. They also asked about the three new formations — Defence Cyber Agency, Defence Space Agency and a Special Operations Division,” an officer said.

The complainant, Station Security Officer Squadron Leader Rupinder Singh, alleged that Marwaha also leaked a classified document about the upcoming Air Force Exercise, which could help enemies and affect the ‘sovereignty and integrity of India’.

Police said Marwaha deleted all his chats with the women.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App