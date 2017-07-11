Air Force clerk dies after fall from feeder bus

A 32-year-old lower division clerk posted with the Air Force Station in Tughlakabad fell to his death from a Metro feeder bus, allegedly after the brake was applied suddenly, in southeast Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the door of the bus was open as the vehicle was overcrowded.

DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said they have lodged a case under IPC sections 279 and 304A and impounded the bus. “No one has been arrested so far. We are investigating the matter and trying to establish who was at fault. The victim was standing near the door when the incident took place, allegedly after the driver applied brakes suddenly,” he said.

The victim, Ajay Gaurav, is survived by his wife and daughter. He lived at the government accommodation in Sangam Vihar.

“On Sunday afternoon, he was going to Badarpur with his father-in-law, wife and daughter. The family boarded the bus, but since the vehicle was overcrowded, Gaurav had to stand near the gate,” said a police officer.

At one point, the driver allegedly applied the brakes and Gaurav was thrown out. He fell on the road and injured his head. The family rushed him to Majeedia Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead due to excess bleeding,” said the officer.

Police said Gaurav was “trying to take out his wallet to buy the bus ticket”. “He was not holding on to anything when brakes were applied. Police have questioned the bus driver and recorded statements of other commuters,” the officer said.

