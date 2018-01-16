AIIMS staff booked for corruption

In its FIR filed recently, the CBI alleged that in 2013-14, 27 supply orders through rate enquiries were awarded by the store office of the surgery department in AIIMS In its FIR filed recently, the CBI alleged that in 2013-14, 27 supply orders through rate enquiries were awarded by the store office of the surgery department in AIIMS

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case of alleged corruption and forgery against an upper division clerk and other AIIMS officials for “fraudulently awarding tenders of the surgery department to an unscrupulous company”. The owner and a representative of the private firm have also been booked in the case of alleged fraud in awarding of 17 tenders worth over Rs 24.17 lakh.

The case is based on raids, first conducted by a former AIIMS official. A report by him on May 19, 2014, based on the raids and sent to CBI, had red-flagged the firm. “It is evident that orders were deliberately divided/split to avoid sanction of higher authority,” the report had said.

In its FIR filed recently, the CBI alleged that in 2013-14, 27 supply orders through rate enquiries were awarded by the store office of the surgery department in AIIMS.

The FIR has also alleged that the forged quotations were submitted in the rate enquiry tenders floated by the store office of AIIMS for the purpose of cheating. The forged quotation showed “participation of more than three firms” — a mandatory requirement.

