AIIMS doctor’s death: 5 months on, as police file case, relatives press for speedy justice

The victim’s uncle Sarvana Kumar said, “We want police to speed up the investigation now. I don’t know why they were sitting for such a long time.” The victim’s uncle Sarvana Kumar said, “We want police to speed up the investigation now. I don’t know why they were sitting for such a long time.”

Neighbours of house number 83 at south Delhi’s Guatam Nagar aren’t surprised that police have registered a murder case, more than five months after the 26-year-old occupant of the house was found dead. Sarvanan Ganesan, who was doing his MD degree and was a junior resident doctor at AIIMS, was found dead on July 11, with a cannula — a thin tube inserted into the vein to administer medication — inserted into his right arm.

But despite the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death, neighbours said they always suspected murder. “Police should have filed a case earlier. He was a nice boy, we never faced a problem with him,” said a woman who lives next door. A murder case was filed on December 25.

Watch What Else Is making News

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chinmoy Biswal said, “Following the inquest proceedings, we received the autopsy report. His family suspects foul play, so we decided to lodge a case and start a probe. The viscera and final autopsy reports are awaited.”

The victim’s uncle Sarvana Kumar said, “We want police to speed up the investigation now. I don’t know why they were sitting for such a long time.” The family has also approached a Delhi court demanding a CBI probe.

Ganesan, a native of Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur, had taken the three-bedroom house on rent just a month before he was found dead. Since then, the house has been locked.

A doctor who lived near Ganesan’s home said he saw his body after his death. “The door of his house was ajar and a cannula was on his right arm,” said the doctor, who did not wish to be identified.