AIIMS docs call strike, OPD services to be hit

Doctors are protesting the assault of a colleague

Doctors at AIIMS have decided to go on an indefinite strike after a resident doctor was allegedly slapped by a faculty member. The administration admitted that the strike would lead to cancellation of routine surgeries, while outpatient clinics would be hit, and academic activities will be postponed indefinitely.

A statement by AIIMS said, “The faculty member apologised repeatedly, immediately… and again on (Thursday) morning. The resident doctor wrote to the director, acknowledging the apologies and requested that no further action be taken.”

It added, “The director also set up a five-member committee to be chaired by the Dean-Research to enquire into the incident. Further, the faculty member concerned offered to proceed on leave.”

However, the Resident Doctors’ Association demanded immediate resignation of the faculty member. Harjit Singh Bhati, RDA, said, “The resident doctor was on rounds with the faculty member when his phone rang accidentally. He was scrambling to put it on silent when the faculty member snatched it away from him and was about to throw it away. When he tried to stop him, he was slapped.” The incident, said Bhati, left the resident doctor “traumatised”.

