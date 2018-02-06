AIIMS complains of fake doctor inside campus

AIIMS Monday lodged a complaint with police stating that a man, posing as a faculty member, was caught roaming around inside the hospital on CCTV camera.

As per the complaint, a doctor from the casualty department informed the security chief that “one person came to the main emergency unit of Trauma Centre and pretended to be a faculty member”. “He did not have any ID… He is an imposter,” it states.

DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said they are trying to examine if any criminal offence can be made out. ENS

