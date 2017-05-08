AIIMS checklist to avoid fires: ‘No ACs in hostels, clear escape routes’

Citing “high susceptibility” to fires due to high temperatures in summer, the AIIMS administration has directed senior officials to “go into functional aspects” of evacuation plans for the critical patient care area, and prepare a standard operating procedure within “four weeks”.

In the advisory issued by AIIMS to all departments, it called for an “audit” of UPS devices connected to computers. It also directed resident doctors to “adhere to hostel rules, which prohibits the use of air conditioners”. “Roles and responsibilities may be followed in words and spirit… Any laxity would be viewed as an act of negligence,” it said.

In the last two years, AIIMS has witnessed at least four major and minor fires. In one such fire in February 2015, thousands of files related to departmental inquiries, legal documents and estate records were destroyed.

On December 23 last year, a fire was reported in the pathology lab. The exit door on the first floor of the admin block is closed permanently, forcing students to get out through the windows. An inquiry committee set up to look into the incident had found that a technician was boiling xylene — a chemical used to process tissues — in the lab which caused a short-circuit and sparked off the fire.

“For evacuation plan finalisation, (critical patient care/immobile patients/ patients on life support) a committee under medical superintendent… would go into the functional aspects and prepare an SOP within four weeks,” the administration directed.

“It should be strictly ensured that all fire exits and fire escape staircases are easily accessible… The onus of clearance shall lie on the department whose equipment is thwarting free access of escape route,” it added.

The administration also directed that all files be stored inside steel almirahs and not on top. It also said the files should not be stored on “the floor and in open places”. “Often, a spark from electrical wires is potent to ignite a fire in the paper records as many stored in such careless fashion. Also, the same being above the height of the smoke detectors, there is delay in activation of the fire alarm,” the administration said, adding that “no file should be kept on UPS systems and voltage stabilisers”.

The advisory also banned the use of sunflows, heaters and ovens which run on coils, “and to only use oil-filled heat radiation equipment”. “Any laxity… shall be attributed to negligence on part of the department. Such appliances, even if issued by AIIMS, should not be used,” it said.

The administration has asked the fire department to conduct “regular fire drills” and “document” the same. “All ICUs , CCUs and OTs should be checked daily by a trained electrician,” it said.

