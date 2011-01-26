AIFF XI rechristened as Indian Arrows

I-League debutants AIFF XI have been renamed as Indian Arrows,according to a release issued by the All India Football Federation on Tuesday. The decision was arrived into after consultation with the AIFF executive committee members. The change in name will be effective from the February 1,2011.

Coached by Englishman Desmond Bulpin,the team,made up of teens and a little beyond,is now placed 10th on the table with 10 points from 11 matches. The Delhi-based outfit has won two matches,lost five and drew four so far.

The Indian Arrows signify swift,precise and bang on target. The name also signifies that the team believes in a single minded approach of winning when let on to the field with a target of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup,2018, the AIFF statement read.

Revised fixtures

Keeping in mind the AFC Cup,AFC Champions League and the Olympic qualifiers,the All India Football Federation (AIFF) today revised the fixtures of 21 I-League matches with Pune FC involved in six of those games.

Pune FC,who was scheduled to play JCT in a 12th round match on January 29 (Saturday) at home,will now face the Punjab team the next day. While the next round doesnt see any change,Mohun Bagans 14th round home match against the Pune outfit will be played on February 12 instead of 13. Dates for Pune FCs matches against Mumbai FC,Chirag United,East Bengal and defending champions Dempo have also been altered.

Indian Arrows,earlier called the AIFF XI,will meet bottom-ranked ONGC in a 15th round away match on February 2. The decision was taken in the I-league committee meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App