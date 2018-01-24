Ahead of Padmaavat release, Delhi police seeks help from local vendors to maintain law, order

Padmaavat is set to release on Thursday, January 25 (Express Photo/Kevin D’Souza) Padmaavat is set to release on Thursday, January 25 (Express Photo/Kevin D’Souza)

In the wake of threats of vandalism from various groups including the Karni Sena, the Delhi Police has made elaborate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident during the release of Padmaavat in the national capital. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie is set to release on Thursday, January 25.

The Delhi Police is taking the help of vendors located near movie halls in the city, and have asked them to keep a tab on the movements of any fringe groups or miscreants once the movie releases. Further, senior police officers have told district DCPs and Staion House Officers to brief local staff to ensure the security of the movie goers and the cinema halls.

Apart from Rajput-dominated Karni Sena, the Hindu Sena sent out a release on Tuesday threatening to disrupt the release and running of movies in cinema halls. Read: Padmavati movie review

Special Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak told The Indian Express that they have asked the local police to take the help of vendors and shopkeepers around the cinema halls to keep a tab on the activities. “And if they find any suspicious gathering of such groups or activities immediately inform the local police station house officer or beat constable of that area,” he said.

Vendors and shopkeepers are always eyes and ears of Delhi Police in prevention of crime, therefore they could help the police during the release, said Pathak. He further said the district DCPs will be in constant touch with the SHOs to instruct the ground staff to act accordingly.

Delhi Police Special Branch is collecting information and developing inputs regarding the suspected vandalism so that they can immediately alert the local police about the development.

Pathak said that there would be no leniency maintained towards the violators and they will be booked under appropriate sections of rioting. The cinema hall owners are assured to provide full security, he added.

Delhi is already on high alert with the deployment of paramilitary personnel in various places, ahead of Republic Day and the ASEAN Summit.

