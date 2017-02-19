Ahead of municipal elections, AAP MLAs to crowdsource, sponsor funds for hopeful candidates

When we contested the Assembly polls, we did not foresee that we will be unable to get work done because councillors from other parties would block or delay the work,” Somnath Bharti, Malviya Nagar MLA, said. (Source: File Photo) When we contested the Assembly polls, we did not foresee that we will be unable to get work done because councillors from other parties would block or delay the work,” Somnath Bharti, Malviya Nagar MLA, said. (Source: File Photo)

As Aam Aadmi Party offices across the capital bustle with hectic preparations for the upcoming municipal polls, the party is yet again facing a financial crunch as several hopeful candidates have declared that they might not be able to fund their campaign even if they are shortlisted. Stepping in to bail these candidates out, many AAP MLAs have offered to either sponsor candidates from their constituencies or actively engage in crowdsourcing funds for them. A 13-member screening committee is still receiving applications from across the capital. Each Assembly constituency has between three and six wards, and apart from local volunteer feedback, the MLAs and district in-charges are compiling a shortlist.

“The screening committee is still in the process of receiving and scrutinising applications. Once that is done, three to five candidates per ward will be proposed to the Political Affairs Committee, which will make the final decision,” Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP Delhi unit secretary, told The Indian Express. “Several candidates in the fray have already declared that they will not be able to fund their campaign as they come from modest backgrounds. Our MLAs have stepped in to bail them out and quite a few of them have pledged to sponsor candidates from their constituencies,” Bhardwaj added.

Kasturba Nagar MLA Madan Lal said, “Even if we (MLAs) are short on funds, we can always crowdsource. We have been working for the people for a few years now and they know how accessible we are. If we go out seeking funds from our own voters, I do not think there will be any dearth of funds. My constituency has 1.75 lakh voters and if each of them were to give Rs 10 each, we are sorted.”

It is in our interest that we have AAP councillors in our constituencies. When we contested the Assembly polls, we did not foresee that we will be unable to get work done because councillors from other parties would block or delay the work,” Somnath Bharti, Malviya Nagar MLA, said.

“Except education and health, most other work needs the councillors’ cooperation. Right from parks, parking, roads, building construction, removal of encroachment, water drains, etc — for every little thing we are dependent on the councillor. Only when we have an AAP councillor, will we be able to deliver in real terms,” added Bharti.