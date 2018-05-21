Ahead of entrance exams, Delhi University to hold summer classes for EWS aspirants

Like in the last two years, the university will also hold pre-entrance summer classes for those belonging to the Economically Weaker Section and reserved category. (Express photo) Like in the last two years, the university will also hold pre-entrance summer classes for those belonging to the Economically Weaker Section and reserved category. (Express photo)

The entrance examinations to Delhi University’s undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses are likely be held between June 17 and June 21. This, however, is a tentative schedule and the university has asked for suggestions on the issue till May 28, officials said, adding that the suggestions have to be sent to the examination department within a week.

“The final schedule based on the recommendations of the committee will be posted after May 25 and no further request for a change/modification shall be entertained. The applicants are advised to apply for courses considering the entrance test schedule as grievances regarding clash (of dates) or refund of registration fee resulting due to (such) clash will not be entertained,” said a statement from the university.

This tentative schedule has been released as the university is holding entrance in three time slots. For instance, on June 17, entrance tests for Bachelor of Education, LLB, the three management courses, along with several MPhil subjects, will be held.

The online entrance examination will be held at 18 centres across the country, such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi (NCR), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi and Varanasi.

Like in the last two years, the university will also hold pre-entrance summer classes for those belonging to the Economically Weaker Section and reserved category. The application for it has to be submitted between May 21 and May 28 and classes will tentatively start from June 1.

The university has also released guidelines for admission to Postgraduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law where admission to this course will be held through an interview and the marks scored during graduation. With registrations for undergraduate programme underway since May 15, the university will hold open days till May 28 between 10-11.30 am and from noon to 1.30 pm.

