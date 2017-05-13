Delhi: Ahead of metro heritage line’s launch, final inspection on May 22-23

DMRC has also submitted papers to the ISA (Independent Safety Assessor) for safety certification of signalling systems. DMRC has also submitted papers to the ISA (Independent Safety Assessor) for safety certification of signalling systems.

The safety inspection of Delhi Metro’s upcoming ITO-Kashmere Gate ‘Heritage Line’, the last step before its launch, will be undertaken on May 22-23, DMRC authorities said today. Metro had approached the Commissioner for Railway Safety (CMRS), the nodal body that deals with matters pertaining to safety of rail travel and train operations in the country, for the inspection of the line in March.

According to the project’s latest status report prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) the line is targeted for completion in May. The 5.17-km-long section, an extension of the Faridabad -ITO corridor (Violet Line), can be thrown open only after the CMRS declares it fit for commercial operations after taking the civil and engineering aspects into consideration.

DMRC has also submitted papers to the ISA (Independent Safety Assessor) for safety certification of signalling systems. Trial runs began last August on the section that will have three stations — Delhi Gate, Jama Masjid and Red Fort.

DMRC chief Mangu Singh had said the line was well on course for launch last December but a labour crunch triggered by a ban on construction and demolition activities and demonetisation led to the delay.

