Ahead of ASEAN summit, Delhi govt to beautify roads

With Delhi playing host to ASEAN summit next month, the AAP-led city government has directed beautification of all its roads on a war-footing by resurfacing road stretches along with ensuring adequate safety measures. The Public Works Department (PWD) has chalked out a plan under which its officials will carry out several works, including filling of potholes, repair of the central verge, footpaths and drains, among others. The ASEAN summit is scheduled to take place between January 19 and 30 in the national capital.

According to an official, all road safety measures like road reflective delineators, cat eyes, bollards and other road safety fixtures will also be installed on immediate basis. “Besides resurfacing roads, respective area officials have been directed to ensure all roads and bus lanes are properly marked as per the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) standards,” he said.

Around 1,260-km roads are owned by the PWD in the city. Last week, a CPCB-led task force had recommended closure of all coal-based industries operating in the Delhi-NCR region for a fortnight, beginning January 15, to contain air pollution during the upcoming summit.

